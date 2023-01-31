Naval Hospital Jacksonville American Red Cross volunteer program restarts after 2-year pause

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville is looking for volunteers for its American Red Cross program. The program was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local Volunteer Program Representative Terry Miles explains how volunteers help the hospital complete its mission.



“The most valuable resource is something we have right here in our community and that’s our retirees and family members,” said Miles, a retired Navy veteran. Miles served as head of recruitment for the Riverside chapter and was asked to help start the program back up.



According to Miles, there are two types of positions: administrative and credentialed. Administrative volunteers do various jobs from filing, making phone calls and helping in areas like Outpatient Records. Credentialed positions include specific training from dentists, nurses, doctors, and phlebotomists. NH Jacksonville currently has two dentists who retired from the Navy and stayed on as volunteers.



Criteria for volunteers include being 18 years or older, have base access and willing to donate four hours per week to volunteering. All volunteers are subject to a background check and there is an immunization requirement.



“The payroll savings these volunteers provide is invaluable,” said Miles. “The ideal candidate is anyone with a passion for helping.” Miles said active duty are also welcomed to volunteer if their schedules permit.



Miles currently has a wait list for the summer youth program that he describes as “highly coveted.” He will begin to go through applications in March/April timeframe.



For more information about the program, email Miles at terry.miles2.vol@mail.mil or call 904-542-7824.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

