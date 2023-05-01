ASC conducts ROC drill, prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- The U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducted a Rehearsal of Concept drill here on Jan. 5 at the Naval Operations Support Center in support of the Dynamic Employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks. The ROC drill was designed to prepare for the upcoming exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, which will take place between the U.S. military and the Australian Defense Force.



The ROC drill served to determine how the APS would be used to support the exercise. Maj. Gen. David Wilson, ASC commanding general, emphasized the importance of understanding the resources required to execute the mission. “A plan without resources is a hallucination,” he said.



APS are strategically placed sets of equipment for soldiers to draw and move out, which reduces the deployment requirements by providing theater-specific equipment. ASC currently maintains five APS locations aligned with each geographic combatant command and are crucial to support the upcoming exercise.



Talisman Sabre is a biennial, multinational military exercise that focuses on crisis-action planning and contingency responses. The exercise is designed to test both nations' ability to respond to regional contingencies, which has been held every two years since 2005.



ASC is committed to preparing for and executing exercises like Talisman Sabre to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of U.S. military forces. The ROC drill is just one example of the ASC’s efforts to ensure troops have the resources they need to succeed in any mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 Story ID: 437515 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US