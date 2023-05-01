Army Sustainment Command held a ROC drill here on Jan. 5 to reherse the employment of our APS 3 & 4 stocks in support of Operation Talisman Saber 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7610307
|VIRIN:
|230105-A-KC263-289
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
ASC conducts ROC drill, prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023
