    ASC conducts ROC drill, prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    ASC conducts ROC drill, prepares for Talisman Sabre 2023

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ego Ekenta 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Sustainment Command held a ROC drill here on Jan. 5 to reherse the employment of our APS 3 & 4 stocks in support of Operation Talisman Saber 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 7610307
    VIRIN: 230105-A-KC263-289
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Rehearsal of Concept
    ROC Drill
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command

