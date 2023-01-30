Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen | Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, is joined at the altar with...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen | Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, is joined at the altar with Airmen who attended Mass at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2023. Broglio visited the base to discuss spiritual fitness and celebrate Mass at the Rock Chapel. This is one way AASAB has been able to encourage a culture of resilient Airmen who are prepared to accomplish the mission through comprehensive fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen) see less | View Image Page

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait - Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to discuss the importance of spiritual fitness with Airmen and coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Jan. 30, 2023.

As one of the four pillars of comprehensive fitness, spiritual fitness is an important aspect of what makes a resilient Airman. It is especially paramount in a deployed environment.

”[Spiritual health] is part of being a person, it's a human element,” said Archbishop Broglio. “It affects our relationship with almighty God, and it affects our relationships with others. It’s important to be well-anchored in that realm.”

During the visit, all members of AASAB, regardless of spiritual background, were invited to celebrate Mass with the Archbishop at the Rock Chapel.

“It is a joy to be with you at this Air Base where I have spent many a Christmas Holiday,” said Archbishop Broglio while at Mass. “You are obviously committed to the service of others, hence your sacrifice to serve your country and to contribute to the wellbeing of the host nation.”

The opportunity to celebrate Mass with the highest member in the Catholic Church, responsible for providing pastoral ministries and spiritual services to the U.S. Armed Forces, is one way leadership here has continued to offer unparalleled warfighter support to its service members.

“I truly believe that when a person has a purpose and a spiritual pillar, it helps them,” Said Col. George Buch, 386th AEW commander. “I know I’ve had to go to our chaplain corp before, and they offer excellent support to all airmen. That’s why our chaplain team is so important.”