Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen | Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, is joined at the altar with...... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    01.30.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait - Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archdiocese Military Services, visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to discuss the importance of spiritual fitness with Airmen and coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Jan. 30, 2023.
    As one of the four pillars of comprehensive fitness, spiritual fitness is an important aspect of what makes a resilient Airman. It is especially paramount in a deployed environment.
    ”[Spiritual health] is part of being a person, it's a human element,” said Archbishop Broglio. “It affects our relationship with almighty God, and it affects our relationships with others. It’s important to be well-anchored in that realm.”
    During the visit, all members of AASAB, regardless of spiritual background, were invited to celebrate Mass with the Archbishop at the Rock Chapel.
    “It is a joy to be with you at this Air Base where I have spent many a Christmas Holiday,” said Archbishop Broglio while at Mass. “You are obviously committed to the service of others, hence your sacrifice to serve your country and to contribute to the wellbeing of the host nation.”
    The opportunity to celebrate Mass with the highest member in the Catholic Church, responsible for providing pastoral ministries and spiritual services to the U.S. Armed Forces, is one way leadership here has continued to offer unparalleled warfighter support to its service members.
    “I truly believe that when a person has a purpose and a spiritual pillar, it helps them,” Said Col. George Buch, 386th AEW commander. “I know I’ve had to go to our chaplain corp before, and they offer excellent support to all airmen. That’s why our chaplain team is so important.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:50
    Story ID: 437435
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Archbishop Broglio visit encourages spiritual fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Spiritual Health
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT