In the Spotlight

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Louise Anne Ramos, from Bulacan, Philippines, joined the Navy January 19, 2021, for two reasons: to see the world, and to get her bachelor’s degree.



“I’m about to go back to school, and hopefully get my degree,” said Ramos. She is pursuing an associate’s degree in business administration.



To Ramos, serving in the military pushes her out of her comfort zone, and while her place of duty isn’t typical for an LS, she maintains a positive attitude as she orders gear, operates at Navy post offices, and maintains inventory databases.



“In the military, you may find that your job is not exactly what you are going to do like in the civilian world,” Ramos said. “You need to be open-minded and flexible.”



Ramos has advice for her fellow service members and shipmates: “feel the fear but do it anyway!”



Ramos is currently working at Naval Air Station Sigonella’s galley, Ristorante Bella Etna, as a cashier. Due to many of her responsibilities varying in level of importance, she does not have a structured daily routine.



“If I had to say an example of my work day, it would have me working either on department purchases, work contracts, inventory management and or serving at the line,” Ramos said. While her duties improve her strength as an LS and a Sailor, she performs the duties of a culinary specialist as well.



Ramos also holds her department’s Government Purchase Credit Card as her primary collateral duty. A GPC Holder can purchase supplies for their command.



“I am able to go out in town to purchase supplies for the galley,” Ramos said.



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Delmesha Calloway stated that Ramos’s always has a positive attitude, and is always willing to go above and beyond of what’s requested of her.



“Her work ethic is unmatched, and has the perfect mix of technical competence and professionalism,” remarked Calloway, Ramos’s leading petty officer at the galley. “She has left a mark working in Bella Etna’s Galley and in different departments here on NAS Sigonella!”



Ramos’ proudest moment while serving in the Navy at NAS Sigonella was assisting the base during Operation Allies Refuge, an event supporting the Department of State’s mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other populations from Afghanistan.



“I helped initially set up the refugee’s temporary quarters,” Ramos said. “I then assisted in escorting the incoming refugees to their temporary living quarters.”



Ramos has traveled around Europe since she got to NAS Sigonella.



“Ever since I got here, I have been to Romania, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Malta, Czech Republic and Germany,” Ramos said. “All of them are equally majestic on their own, but Hungary actually stood out to me. I fell in love on how warm the people are, the food is good, and I like how they preserve their history and culture.”



“Traveling around Europe is so easy and cheap,” Ramos said. “Every time I go to a different country, I get to try or discover something new!”



Ramos is planning on staying in the Navy, and hopes on going to San Diego or Japan as her next duty station.



Ramos’ hobbies include learning how to cook new dishes for her friends, travelling around Sicily, and watching thriller or horror movies.

