Lyster offers walk-in Contraceptive Care Clinic

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic offers many options for female service members and enrolled...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic offers many options for female service members and enrolled beneficiaries who are seeking contraception. Comprehensive contraceptive education and counseling is available on a weekly walk-in basis every Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at Lyster Army Health Clinic ages 14 years or older are eligible to walk into the Contraceptive Care Clinic for a contraceptive consultation session. Beneficiaries can also schedule an appointment with the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner to discuss effectiveness, risks, benefits, and common side effects of all contraceptive methods. Pictured Ms. Deborah Delk, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, (left) and Ms. Gwen Gatlin, Chief Nurse, Primary Care Clinic (Right). see less | View Image Page

The Military Health System provides education, counseling, and access to birth control. Contraceptives can provide for a variety of health aspects from irregular menstrual cycles to military readiness for female service members.



Lyster Army Health Clinic offers many options for female service members and enrolled beneficiaries who are seeking contraception. Selecting the right contraceptive method can be confusing with so many choices available. Ms. Deborah Delk, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, is available to help discuss options. Beneficiaries can schedule an appointment with her to discuss effectiveness, risks, benefits, and common side effects of all contraceptive methods. Comprehensive contraceptive education and counseling is also available on a weekly walk-in basis every Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (please arrive by 3:00 p.m.) TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at Lyster Army Health Clinic ages 14 years or older are eligible to walk into the Contraceptive Care Clinic for a consultation session.



Delk explained, "Women should be afforded the opportunity to review contraceptive options that are not only safe but fit with their personal lifestyle and plans for future pregnancies. It is important to understand that there are risks as well as benefits to all contraceptive methods. A thorough medical history is needed to determine which method would pose the least risk for each woman. Preventing pregnancy and planning future pregnancies are both very personal decisions and there is no "one size fits all" when it comes to contraception.”



When arriving at the walk-in clinic, patients should check-in at the Primary Care Clinic. “Additional interactive patient education material is available through the Decide + Be Ready mobile app in conjunction with a health care provider to aid in selecting the correct contraception for our beneficiaries,” explained, Ms. Gwen Gatlin, Chief Nurse, Primary Care Clinic. If able, the medical provider will prescribe the appropriate contraception the same day. If the desired and recommended contraception is not available that day, an appointment will be scheduled for a contraception procedure or insertion.



To learn more about contraception options, schedule an appointment with your health care provider or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy/Contraceptive-Care