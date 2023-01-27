Lyster offers walk-in Contraceptive Care Clinic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Army Health Clinic offers many options for female service members and enrolled beneficiaries who are seeking contraception. Comprehensive contraceptive education and counseling is available on a weekly walk-in basis every Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at Lyster Army Health Clinic ages 14 years or older are eligible to walk into the Contraceptive Care Clinic for a contraceptive consultation session. Beneficiaries can also schedule an appointment with the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner to discuss effectiveness, risks, benefits, and common side effects of all contraceptive methods. Pictured Ms. Deborah Delk, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, (left) and Ms. Gwen Gatlin, Chief Nurse, Primary Care Clinic (Right).

