Lyster Army Health Clinic offers many options for female service members and enrolled beneficiaries who are seeking contraception. Comprehensive contraceptive education and counseling is available on a weekly walk-in basis every Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at Lyster Army Health Clinic ages 14 years or older are eligible to walk into the Contraceptive Care Clinic for a contraceptive consultation session. Beneficiaries can also schedule an appointment with the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner to discuss effectiveness, risks, benefits, and common side effects of all contraceptive methods. Pictured Ms. Deborah Delk, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, (left) and Ms. Gwen Gatlin, Chief Nurse, Primary Care Clinic (Right).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 7607792 VIRIN: 230127-A-TT449-137 Resolution: 2834x1998 Size: 1.67 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lyster offers walk-in Contraceptive Care Clinic, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.