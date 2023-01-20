51 Years • 612 Months • 446,760 Hours – Of Service to the Nation

FORT BENNING, Ga – On Jan 20, the WHINSEC Familia took time from their daily responsibilities to honor and thank two of their own as they concluded a combined total of 51 years of service to the Nation. The Institute’s personnel gathered with Raza and Perez at the WHINSEC’s Auditorium.



Raza began his career in 1996 as a Combat Medic Soldier and ended as the Senior Instructor of Civil Military Studies division with the WHINSEC School of Professional Military Education (SPME). After seven years of service as a medic, he was selected under the Green to Gold program and studied at the University of Tampa and commissioned as a Medical Service Corps officer. Later he transitioned into Civil Affairs Corps.



Speaking on behalf of Raza was Brig. Gen. (RET) Hector E. Pagan.



“I rather spend a few minutes talking about what is not written on his bio. Raza went and did his duty, where he was told to go, he went and did it. He took the hard jobs, he went to the sound of the guns, and he went where we were doing important things, to secure the safety of our country, to pursue the objectives, to do truly important work. You will see, in between the lines, selfless, giving, and totally dedicated service. You will see he is careful, methodical planner, knows what he wants, and he knows how to get there. Good, bad, or indifferent, he will take it as it comes, and accept responsibility for what happens,” commented Pagan.



He concluded with a few recommendations for Raza, the last one was, “Help others. Be a mentor, be a coach, be a sounding board, and try to help as many of those that come behind you, because that is really what we are told to do.”



Perez began in 1998 as Light Wheel Mechanic and ended as a Human Rights Instructor and the Non Commissioned Officer in Charge at the WHINSEC Center of Democracy and Human Rights.



The Director of the School of Professional Military Education, Lt. Col. Donald Sapp spoke on behalf of Perez.



He commented, “Although he started his career at Fort Jackson in 1998, his commitment to the ideals of service began decades earlier before that date. Perez knew his destiny was to become part of the team that is larger than himself, when he saw his father’s military uniform, as a young child in his native Puerto Rico. His father recognized his son’s potential and instilled the discipline and work ethic necessary for Perez to become the successful senior non commissioned officer he is today. I would be amiss if I do not recognized his mother, Daisy, as the ideal who nurtured the compassion and empathy that made him an exceptional leader.”



Sapp added, “After being a world traveler, remember that you will always have a home at WHINSEC. There is never an end to our mission, there is always a change of mission, so prepare yourself for the next of mission, as you return to WHINSEC to continue to share his lifetime of experiences with the next generation of ethical leaders of the Western Hemisphere.”



In closing he added, “I want to point out, military service is a family affair. I would like to extend a special note of gratitude to Mrs. Gina Marie Perez and your family who have been with you throughout this long and arduous journey and they should also be commended for their service and sacrifice to our Nation. I know Sergeant First Class Perez could not have achieved the successes in his career without your support. You guys have earned this retirement more than Perez.



Perez, I wish you the best and thank you for your distinguished service.”



Both Raza and Perez were presented an American flag, a Meritorious Service Medal and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Chief of Staff of the Army.

