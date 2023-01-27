DLA Aviation strengthening future support to the Navy through new initiative

Photo By Leon Moore | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler announced...... read more read more Photo By Leon Moore | Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler announced the launching of the DLA Aviation Naval Industrial Alignment Campaign execution phase during a kickoff meeting held in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2023. see less | View Image Page

DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler is launching the execution phase of DLA Aviation’s Naval Industrial Alignment Campaign.



He made the announcement during a kickoff meeting of the NIAC held in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Jan. 17.



Tyler said the goal of the campaign is to increase materiel availability to Navy’s Fleet Readiness Centers so the Navy can better meet its production commitments, decrease materiel costs, and increase its buying power in support of the warfighter.



DLA Aviation has industrial support activities (ISAs) co-located with Navy Fleet Readiness Centers in San Diego, California, Jacksonville, Florida and Cherry Point, North Carolina. Fleet Readiness Centers conduct maintenance, repair, and overhaul of Navy aircraft, engines, components, and support equipment. Each year roughly 6,500 Sailors and Marines, along with more than 9,500 depot artisans at the FRCs overhaul and repair nearly 1,000 aircraft, thousands of engines and several hundred thousand components valued at approximately $4 billion.



Navy Capt. Ron Hoak, division chief for DLA Aviation’s Customer Operations Directorate’s Navy Customer Facing Division said during fiscal 2022, COMFRC launched a transformation program as one of the six pillars of the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation initiative. The goal was to increase organic productivity by at least 25% and return $450 million in buying power to the naval aviation enterprise by delivering world class service to the fleet by increasing the volume of organic repair, significantly improving on-time delivery, and decreasing total repair cost.



To help COMFRC reach its goals, Hoak said DLA gathered and analyzed available data, implemented a strategic shift to industrial prioritization, including standing up the Navy Industrial Support Branch and came up with three lines of efforts.



The materiel availability line of effort focuses on increasing work order effectiveness through initiatives targeting the root causes of misses. These include improving logistics processes and distribution agreements, reevaluating how DLA incorporates Naval demand into the wholesale buying plan, and refreshing acquisition advice code designations and concept of operations to ensure they are continuously updated as required.



Next is the materiel affordability line of effort. Its goal is reducing piece part unit cost growth by moving more national item identification numbers onto long term contracts and engaging top suppliers in whole-of-portfolio negotiations for additional cost growth reduction.



The final line of effort is ISA standardization and efficiency. Its end state is reducing indirect materiel cost by rolling out efficient, standardized processes and system enhancements across ISA sites, and incorporating sites’ current best practices wherever possible.



“This effort is a top priority for DLA aviation in fiscal 23. I look forward to sharing the successes of this work in the months ahead,” said Tyler.