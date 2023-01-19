New year, new job: MIANG service offers up to $20K bonuses

There’s a new flight chief leading the 127th Wing recruiting team and he wants to tell everyone about the ‘best kept secret in the military.’

“I feel like a lot of people know about the Air Force, but when you say, ‘Air National Guard,’ they’re caught by surprise,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Hamm, recruiting flight chief, 127th Wing, based here.

Comprised of Hamm and his five recruiters, each assigned to a geographic area in the southeast sector of Michigan, the 127th Wing recruiting team develops an annual plan to strategically recruit new members into the unit.

“Our goal is to fill every open position to allow the Wing to meet its mission,” Hamm said.

Right now the Wing is looking to fill open positions in aircraft maintenance fields, particularly munitions and armament.

“There’s a lot of systems involved in our aircraft, so we have crew chiefs who know a little about everything,” Hamm explained. “We also have many different fields that specialize on different systems on the aircraft.”

Flying two airframes, the 127th Wing is unique among Air National Guard units. Not only does it fly the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, a close-air support workhorse made to protect troops on the ground in combat situations, but it also flies the KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling jet, supporting combat air power around the globe. Comprised of five groups and a headquarters element, the Wing employs more than 1,400 drilling status Guardsmen in addition to several hundred full time Airmen, technicians, civilian employees and contractors.

New maintenance Airmen are so sought after, the Air National Guard is offering an enlistment bonus of up to $20,000 depending on the career field an enlistee qualifies for. These career fields include avionics, aerospace ground equipment, mobility communications, navigation and mission systems, aircrew egress, hydraulic systems, electrical and environmental systems, munitions systems, armament, aircraft structural and more.

To get more information about joining the Michigan Air National Guard at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, reach out to any recruiter or call the main office at (586) 239-5511. Potential recruits can also navigate to www.127wg.ang.af.mil/Contact-Us/Join-the-ANG/ for further information.

