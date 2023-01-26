Love for Community Leads to Love for Recruiting

Courtesy Photo | Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Delford Lassiter is highlighted as this week's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Delford Lassiter is highlighted as this week's recruiter in the spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of MarQuan Stith) see less | View Image Page

Driving into Virginia, visitors will no doubt be met with its state slogan, Virginia is for Lovers.



Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Delford Lassiter, a native of Richmond, Virginia, has a slogan as well, Recruiting is for lovers of community – and hard work.



Lassiter knows recruiting is not a job for everyone. It takes good communication, community involvement, and a passion for helping others. It requires long days and a commitment to someone else’s success and future endeavors.



Lassiter has those skill sets, which is why he was drawn to recruiting. His propensity to be involved and to connect people to the Navy allows for larger-than-life experiences.



“When it comes to recruiting, I love engaging with the community and being able to put people in position to change their lives,” said Lassiter. “I treat everyone with the same respect and compassion.”



Lassiter has been in the Navy for more than 18 years and currently recruits out of Navy Officer Recruiting Station Charlotte, North Carolina.



“Right out of high school I knew that I wasn’t prepared for college, but I wanted to get out and do something with my life,” said Lassiter. “My mother and father were both Army veterans, so serving my country was my first choice when it came to a career. After speaking with them, I decided that the Navy was the best route for me to explore.”



Lassiter always knew he wanted to get into recruiting, even before joining the Navy.



“In my senior year of high school, a Navy recruiter came to my English class and was wearing his ‘Johnny Cash’ uniform,” said Lassiter. “He spoke about traveling, money and service to his country and that is when I knew I wanted to wear that uniform and do that job as a recruiter.”



Five years later Lassiter made it happen. He first began recruiting out of NRD Richmond, right where he joined the Navy. He was an enlisted recruiter there from 2011 to 2014. After returning to the fleet for a few years, he then returned to recruiting in 2022, but to NTAG Carolina as an officer recruiter.



“Growing up in the inner-city, a lot of the kids that I went to school with were never provided the opportunity to leave the city,” said Lassiter. “I love being in recruiting because I can change the narrative for a lot of these kids with limited resources. I am a walking example that you can make it out, travel and provide a better opportunity for your family. Since I have become an officer recruiter, it is the same situation with college students. A lot of them leave college with no job in their field and a lot of debt. Spreading awareness about the Navy’s opportunities and how they can work in their field and receive tuition reimbursement assistance can change their lives, especially at historically black colleges and universities, where they may not have a military presence on campus.”



During his time in recruiting, Lassiter has accomplished many goals, including becoming the Recruiter in Charge (RINC), becoming one of three to be selected as Nuclear Officer Recruiter at NTAG Carolina, being selected Junior Sailor of the Quarter, being nominated for Sailor of the Year and receiving a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. Serving his community and engaging with the youth is something that he is very passionate about.



Lassiter is currently volunteering his free time to coach the next generation. He is sharing his passion for football and basketball with children in grades seven and eight. Growing up he did not have the opportunity to participate in organized sports, so he is going above and beyond to make sure his son and his peers have that opportunity. Along with teaching the basic skills and rules of the game, he is also teaching them important life skills such as respect and dedication. When he is not assisting the youth in his community, he’s instructing CPR/AED training to community leaders.



This Virginia native believes in sharing the Love.

