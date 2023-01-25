WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission

Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite triennial survey by the Joint Commission, where the hospital organization earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for the categories of Hospital Program, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program, and Primary Care Medical Homes Certification. see less | View Image Page

During the week of October 24-28, 2022, William Beaumont Army Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite triennial survey by the Joint Commission, where the hospital organization earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for the categories of Hospital Program, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program, and Primary Care Medical Homes Certification.



Upon completion of the survey, it was identified that WBAMC set a new standard for Defense Healthcare Agency medical treatment facilities by becoming the first with zero high-risk findings. Once the responses were reviewed and accepted by TJC, WBAMC was awarded accreditation on December 29, 2022.



The TJC Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects WBAMC’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care and demonstrates continuous compliance with its performance standards.



During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with Behavioral Healthcare standards and Hospital Accreditation standards. Some areas of focus were Emergency Management, Environment of Care, Infection Prevention and Control, Leadership, Medication Safety, Nursing, Information Management, and Rights and Responsibilities of the Individual.



"I could not be more proud of the WBAMC team," said Col. Brett Venable, El Paso Market director and WBAMC commander. "Achieving Joint Commission reaccreditation is an important milestone for William Beaumont and our successful survey is a direct reflection of our amazing staff. They go above and beyond each and every day to provide the highest quality of care for our beneficiaries."



Over the past few years, William Beaumont Army Medical Center has faced many challenges. Beginning with the COVID pandemic in late 2019, which completely challenged healthcare systems around the world. WBAMC met those challenges head on and accomplished the inevitable by executing a COVID plan that included bed expansions and cross training of medical personnel.



In 2021, after dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic and losing staff to deployments and COVID missions across the country, the hospital found itself in the middle of a move from a 50-year-old building to a more technologically advanced building, built 10 miles east of its old location. The move involved not only a new address, but new healthcare procedures to accommodate the buildings’ structure and technology.



In September of 2021, WBAMC transitioned to DHA. While there was no change to the services provided by WBAMC, they did take on a new role of being the market lead for the El Paso Market.



In April 2022, the hospital faced a water quality issue that affected patient care for 30 days. Then in June 2022, WBAMC transition to a new electronic health record named MHS GENESIS. This transition required intense training for all clinical staff, and modification of workflow processes.



“WBAMC has faced many challenges since moving to the new facility, but still delivers great patient care,” said Duane Johnson, chief of quality management, WBAMC. “Having the TJC seal shows WBAMC beneficiaries that we adhere to the same standards as all the other medical facilities in El Paso.”



The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, President and CEO of the Joint commission says, “Accreditation drives higher performance, more equitable and higher value healthcare.” These are all areas that WBAMC strives to excel in as identified in the hospital’s vision statement “Military Medicine's Most Trusted Healthcare Provider.”