William Beaumont Army Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite triennial survey by the Joint Commission, where the hospital organization earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for the categories of Hospital Program, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program, and Primary Care Medical Homes Certification.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7603451
|VIRIN:
|230126-D-SG853-001
|Resolution:
|5713x1782
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT