Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission

    WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite triennial survey by the Joint Commission, where the hospital organization earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for the categories of Hospital Program, Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program, and Primary Care Medical Homes Certification.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 7603451
    VIRIN: 230126-D-SG853-001
    Resolution: 5713x1782
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WBAMC is awarded the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Joint Commission surveyors Seal of Approval

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT