The 633d Medical Group and McDonald Army Health Center Women’s Health Clinics now offer walk-in contraceptive care, in compliance with the Defense Health Agency mandate, to promote better family planning and enhance readiness capabilities for active-duty women and beneficiaries.



Active-duty service members and beneficiaries will have multiple birth control options to include birth control pills, birth control patches, NuvaRing, Depo Provera injections, Nexplanon, and intrauterine devices. These services include same-day access with no appointment. In addition, the clinics eliminate the need for a referral to have an IUD or Nexplanon implants placed.



“As part of DoD’s initiative to ensure access to reproductive health care, we’re pleased to do our part in making birth control more accessible for our service members and dependents here in Hampton Roads,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander. “By providing walk-in care, our people are empowered to make informed and timely decisions for their reproductive health.”



For the 633d MDG, the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. The clinic within the McDonald Army Health Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Both are currently working on a first come, first serve basis. If for some reason the clinic is full and unable to accommodate at that time, a prompt appointment will be offered. For more information on these expanded services, please visit langleyeustis.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy/Contraceptive-Care,

https://mcdonald.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy/Contraceptive-Care-

Services, or contact your primary care physician.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 11:35 Story ID: 437275 Location: VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 633d MDG stands up Walk-in Contraception Clinic, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.