German military officials strengthen ties with DLA Aviation during visit to DSCR

Representatives from the German Liaison Office for Defense Material (Bundeswehr), based out of Reston, Virginia, traveled to Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Richmond on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia Jan. 10 to meet with a group of Aviation leaders, led by Deputy Commander Charlie Lilli and Chris Davis, director, DLA Aviation Strategic Acquisition and Programs Directorate.



The meeting took place in the Command Suite on the 5th floor of the DLA Aviation Operations Center (Bldg. 46) on DSCR.



During the roughly hour and a half meeting, Lilli and Davis provided the Germans with a DLA operations and strategic overview while the German team gave the DLA Aviation team an overview of their government operations.



The partnership between DLA Aviation and the Germans began in 2019 when Davis started a German Liaison program with the German Federal Government through the German Liaison Office for Defense Material. In the four years since, DLA Aviation has hosted three German national civilian employees for a one-year tour working and learning in DLA Aviation’s Strategic Acquisition and Programs Directorate’s Strategic Program Management Division.



Davis invited the German team to DLA Aviation to continue improving on the strategic partnership with the German Liaison Office. The relationship has been an excellent addition to the Strategic Directorate Acquisition and Programs and the exchange of information and the opportunities for learning will continue to help both DLA Aviation and the German Liaison Office for Defense Material improve upon the program and compliment the relationship between organizations.



After the briefings, the Germans toured various areas of DLA Aviation on DSCR.



Following their departure from Richmond, the German team headed down to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, where they toured Fleet Readiness Center East Jan. 11. The tour was led by DLA Aviation at Cherry Point Operations Officer Marine Corp Maj. Barry Loseke and DLA Aviation at Cherry Point Deputy Commander Joshua Waller.



This strategic partnership between DLA Aviation and the German Liaison Office for Defense Materiel falls in line with DLA Director Navy VADM Michelle C. Skubic’s Strategic Plan 2021 – 2026 trusted mission partner line of effort. It states building trust begins with understanding DLA customers’ priorities. Through a collaborative, data-driven problem-solving culture, DLA will pursue viable solutions to these critical challenges.