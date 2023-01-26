MEDDAC-Bavaria sets the standard for medical readiness training

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Jennifer Wissemann (center), chief of education and training for MEDDAC-Bavaria,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Jennifer Wissemann (center), chief of education and training for MEDDAC-Bavaria, instructs USAF medical personnel on proper intubation techniques at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Dr. Wissemann led an integrated group of military and civilian team members that traveled around the European theater recently teaching individual critical tasks to military medical personnel assigned to military treatment facilities. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – When it comes to readiness, specifically readiness of the medical force, MEDDAC-Bavaria sets the standard. Their newly created Medical Mobile Simulation Team-Europe (MMoST-E) was recently announced as winner of the U.S. Army Medical Command Annual Wolf Pack Award for FY22. The Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members whose focus is on excellence and superior outcomes in support of Army medicine.



“We are extremely proud of the MEDDAC-B Medical Mobile Simulation Team for their accomplishments and creative approach to ensuring our medical Soldiers are fully trained and ready to perform their go-to-war skills,” said Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Europe.



According to senior Army medical officials, its leaders are always looking for efficient and innovative ways to ensure their medical personnel maintain their readiness skill sets.



“When our command team envisioned a way to use existing equipment that was sitting in the warehouse, and bring the training to the Soldiers, a team of military and Department of the Army civilians worked closely with leadership from each of our military treatment facilities to plan, pilot, and execute both a static and mobile education and training platform,” said Dr. Jennifer Wissemann, chief of education and training for MEDDAC-Bavaria.



Maintaining a ready medical force is a critical piece of the overall readiness of the Army.



“This new concept provided the training required to achieve the team’s goal of increasing the percentage of individual critical task list completion for six direct reporting units across five geographically dispersed locations in southern Germany,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Rowland, non-commissioned officer in charge of the MMoST-E and MEDDAC-B Education and Training. “The feedback we received from the Soldiers was positive. Not only did they appreciate the opportunity to practice these advanced ‘go-to-war’ skills with their clinic team, but they also often ask if we can provide this type training more frequently.”



While Army medical treatment facilities are often referred to as medical readiness platforms, there are other critical or advanced skills that Army medical personnel do not receive as part of their daily work routine.



“It was through a bottom-up’s approach that both leadership and operations staff at the individual medical treatment facilities reviewed and analyzed which individual critical tasks were unavailable for training locally, and which more advanced ICTs needed the support of the MMoST-E, like those of chest tube placement and intubation,” added Wissemann.



The Wolf Pack award citation stated that MEDDAC-B Medical Mobile Simulation Team’s exceptional contributions focused on multiple actions to increase the individual critical tasks percentage by creating a static synthetic Role I environment for the MTFs closest to the headquarters and developing a mobile element for those at greater distance.



“We are always looking at future partnerships and expanding training opportunities, whether that be with other military treatment facilities in Europe, or our host nation medical partners,” said Wissemann.



Senior Army Medicine leaders commended the MEDDAC-B team for their unique approach to training and increasing the medical readiness of their Soldiers.



“The exceptional teamwork and dedication displayed by this dynamic team epitomizes the highest standards of the Army and Army Medicine,” said Chris Rheney, chief of the AMEDD Civilian Corps.



“In support of the Army Medicine Campaign Plan Objective 2.2, “optimizing operational reach,” the MEDDAC-B team’s efforts also included assisting Landstuhl Regional Medical Center clinics located in Vicenza and Aviano Air Base, Italy to assist partner organizations with completion of their individual critical tasks and training a total of thirty-six Soldiers and Airmen in over six-hundred individual critical tasks,” added Rheney. “The efficiency of the MEDDAC-B team ensured all five military treatment facilities and headquarters personnel had opportunities to practice advanced skills that were not previously available. As a result, the team increased the total number of individual critical tasks completed from 1,990 in November 2021 to 4,579 in September 2022 with the team contributing significantly to the 130 percent increase over baseline.”