    MEDDAC-Bavaria sets the standard for medical readiness training

    GERMANY

    01.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Rowland (standing right), non-commissioned officer in charge of the MEDDAC-B Medical Mobile Simulation Team-Europe (MMoST-E) instructs Army medics assigned to the Ansbach Army Health Clinic on proper patient transport techniques.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 11:06
    Combat Medic
    US Army Europe
    Readiness
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

