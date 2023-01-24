West Point launches the West Point Press

Faculty, staff and cadets gathered at the West Point Club to witness the grand reveal of the academy’s first university press, the West Point Press, hosted by the 15th Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, Monday at the U.S. Military Academy.



The West Point Press is the primary source for the academy’s peer-reviewed academic journals, monographs, digital textbooks, articles and more.



The press signifies that West Point is not only a military institution that graduates cadets into the Army, but it’s also an institution of learning that can bring academics from across the globe to the academy to author knowledge and create intellectual capital.



The press is primarily structured to develop the faculty. However, Reeves said this will also motivate cadets to establish a life-long connection to academic research and education.



Currently, 11 West Point Undergraduate Historical Review volumes were written by undergraduate cadets and published by the West Point Press.



“The West Point Press will motivate them to continue their passion for learning, which means that they’re not just going to be tactically proficient, but operationally and strategically proficient,ˮ Reeves said. “They’re going to have this passion for learning that will follow them all the way through their career.ˮ



During the event, Reeves highlighted the press’ first book titled, “The Concept of Security in International Law,ˮ by Hitoshi Nasu, a professor from the Department of Law at West Point.



“It took me more than 10 years to finish this research,ˮ Nasu said. “So when I started, I didn't have the U.S. Army or military in mind. It was really out of curiosity how this concept came about to interact with international law.ˮ



Nasu added that the book is his attempt to find an objective answer to how countries around the world can cope with national security, human security or food security issues using international law as a framework.



Reeves also acknowledged Dr. Corvin Conolly, the founding editor of the Cyber Defense Review, and his team of assistant editors from the USMA Class of 1970. This peer-reviewed journal focuses on cyber operations related to the implementation of strategy, operations and tactics. It also addresses the history, ethics, laws and policies that affect the cyber industry.



“Many of these products, like, Hitoshi’s book and the Cyber Defense Review, are peer-reviewed,ˮ Reeves said. “Others, like our digital textbooks, are used in top-tier colleges and universities around the Nation.ˮ



Lastly, Reeves thanked professors Rob Barnsby and Col. Jordon Swain, who facilitated the development of the press.



“... They are truly selfless individuals who avoid the spotlight — but the press would not exist without them,ˮ Reeves concluded. “... Thank you all for taking the time to be here today. You are what makes West Point work, and none of this would be possible without your support. I look forward to seeing what you and the West Point Press will produce.ˮ



To learn more about the West Point Press, visit https://www.westpointpress.com.

