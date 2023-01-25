Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Story by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Mental Health does not take snow days.

    The Ireland Army Health Clinic Behavioral Health department continues to see patients even during post closures due to inclement weather in most cases. The exceptions being loss of power, internet or the illness of a provider.

    If you are interested in this option, you start by simply having an appointment. Once the weather decision is made, the provider will call during the appointment time, let the patient know their appointment is able to become telehealth and set up the telehealth service.

    Our providers have used MHS Video Connect, TEAMS and other options depending on convenience to both provider and patient. Some services can be accessed directly from your phone.

    If a weather closure occurs mid-day, the providers will call patients to let them know that once they have arrived safely at home they will call back for the appointment. However, if that patient wants to take a snow day, they simply communicate that to their provider and reschedule.

