    Mental Health does not take snow days.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    The Ireland Army Health Clinic Behavioral Health department continues to see patients even during post closures due to inclement weather in most cases. The exceptions being loss of power, internet or the illness of a provider.

