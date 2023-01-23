Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard opens new state-of-the-art ‘super-armory’ in Foley for training and response

    Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon speaks at Foley Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

    Photo By Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel | Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon speaks to the crowd...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Story by Maj. Jacqueline Krimmel 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama National Guard conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Foley Readiness Center on Industrial Parkway in Foley, Alabama, January 23, 2022.

    The new facility is large enough to fit two units and can be used as a centralized location for domestic support operations when needed.

    “This organization is uniquely positioned to help anytime we have hurricanes,” said Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon. “Our ability to come down here and use this as a platform to stage our troops and provide services to the people that were impacted by the storms is a tremendous opportunity.”

    Fourteen years in the making, several legislative bodies and organizations had a helping hand in making the new readiness center a reality.

    In attendance at the ceremony were federal, state, and local legislative members, South Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce representatives, numerous National Guard personnel, and other community leaders.

    “I can’t thank y’all more for this and the way that you have embraced the National Guard unit and this project,” Gordon said. “As we go forward, we will continue to stay down here and serve the citizens in this community.”

    Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the city has always been a supporter of the National Guard.

    “We’re so proud of you guys being here and the vision of having a super-armory in this area,” Hellmich said. “We are here to support and will always be here.”

    The 30,540-square-foot facility sits on approximately 30 acres in Foley's Industrial Park and is divided into two buildings. One building has administrative offices and classrooms as well as houses a 1,726-square-foot multi-purpose room useful for training events and disaster response. The second building includes maintenance bays, offices, storage, and equipment. Both buildings share a secure motorpool for tactical vehicles.

    The facility is also outfitted with state-of-the-art geothermal wells for efficiently heating and cooling the facility, which will greatly reduce costs for gas and power.

    The armory is now serving as the home station for Charlie Company of the 1-173rd Infantry Regiment.

    For additional information, contact the Alabama National Guard Public Affairs Office at alngpao@army.mil or 334-271-7244.
    -30-

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023
    Story ID: 437166
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: FOLEY, AL, US
