    Maintaining the Proficiency /Expanding the Knowledge

    WHINSEC Combat Life Saver tend to injuries

    WHINSEC personnel tend to the injuries on the medical simulator manikins

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA – During the week of Jan 9 – 12 WHINSEC personnel came together for training with Medical Assistance course instructors at the Martin Army Community Hospital Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC). The purpose of the training was to learn / recertify on Combat Life Saver techniques and protocols. Ten instructors took part of the training. Eight students were new to the training, while two were recertifying. The course consists of 40 hours of blended classroom and hands on training given by certified combat medics. The final day, students take a written test, followed by hands-on evaluation.

    Mexican Navy Partner Nation Instructor, Lt. Nubia A Sanchez was one of the instructors facilitating training.
    “The students learned to stabilize a victim under a variety of conditions and prepare them for transport to a base with a medical facility. They become an intermediate step between the buddy-aid basic life support and the advanced life support skills held by the Combat Medics,” commented Sanchez.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:25
    Location: US
