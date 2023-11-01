Ohio Educators Experience America’s Navy First Hand during Jacksonville, Florida, EOV

Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Florida (JAN. 11, 2023) - Educators from schools throughout the Ohio...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JACKSONVILLE, Florida (JAN. 11, 2023) - Educators from schools throughout the Ohio River Valley, tour the Center for Naval Aviation and Technical Training Unit, Naval Airstation Jacksonville, Fla., during an educator orientation visit hosted by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley NTAG ORV covers Ohio, West Virginia Kentucky and parts of Indiana for recruiting and Navy outreach for non-fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Theron Godbold) see less | View Image Page

Jacksonville, Florida – During the second week of January eight Ohio educators visited Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville as part of an Educator Orientation Visit (EOV), where they were able to experience a wide variety of jobs that their students could have in America’s Navy.

“We visited a variety of naval career sites and learned how each sector contributed to the Navy's mission,” Jana Wylds, an educator from Talawanda School District said. “I learned that the Navy has nearly every occupation offered in the civilian sector, with added benefits and stability, which is something many of my students seek.”

Over two days the Ohio educators visited the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87), Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron Five (VP-5), Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40 (HSM-40), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Jacksonville (CNATTU), and the military working dog (MWD) unit on-board Naval Station Mayport as well as many other commands.

“Visits like these are a great way for people to see deeper into a niche job that most do not get to see at all, especially educators.” Master at Arms 1st Class Eric Dossantos said after the group were able to see his MWD’s in action during a demonstration for the visit.

During each event the Teachers, Counselors and Faculty from Ohio had the opportunity to speak with Sailors and hear how they came to join the Navy.

“Most beneficial to me was hearing from each individual, their personal path to finding success in the Navy.” Mrs. Wylds said.

According to Mrs. Wylds this experience while on the EOV enables her an opportunity to take real world examples back to the classroom and share them with her students so that the thought of flying a P-8 Poseidon in the Navy might not seem so out of reach.

“Educators spoke with Sailors across multiple commands and in various rates, learning about their jobs and their experiences in the Navy.” Cmdr. Erik Moss, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley said.

EOVs are a Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) program that provides an actively engaged, compactly organized tour of various Navy commands and platforms to key center-of-influence educators, which serves to increase their understanding of life in today’s Navy.

“It was a great experience bringing educators from across the Ohio River Valley to Jacksonville, to showcase the Navy.” Cmdr. Moss said. “Ultimately, the educators came away with a great appreciation for the Navy and how a career in the Navy could benefit their students upon graduation.”

“I realized during this visit that the Navy isn't what I thought it was or what it seemed to be when I was in high school,” Jana Wylds said. “People don't join the Navy because they can't go to college; people join the Navy for top notch training and education in a field that interests them, they join to be a part of something bigger than themselves, for adventure, for travel, they join so they can build a life that they are proud of.”