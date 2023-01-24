Exchange Shoppers Can Kick-Start Fitness Goals with BE FIT 360 Essentials

Courtesy Photo | Kick-start your 2023 fitness resolutions with the latest name-brand activewear,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kick-start your 2023 fitness resolutions with the latest name-brand activewear, accessories and more from @shopmyexchange. Military shoppers can find essential BE FIT 360 gear at military-exclusive prices, always tax-free in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members and their families can kick-start their fitness goals in 2023 with the latest fitness apparel, accessories and gear from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



More than 75 PXs and BXs worldwide feature BE FIT 360 concept shops that have the look and feel of major sporting goods stores, making it easy for shoppers to find the right products to meet their fitness resolutions.



Shoppers can pick up athletic apparel and footwear; digital fitness accessories; watches and wearable technology with fitness-tracking capability; and hydration accessories at military-exclusive prices, tax-free.



“The new year is a great time to begin a new fitness program,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange has a wide assortment of BE FIT 360 essential gear to support the military community and keep service members ready and resilient all year long.”



Active-duty service members and their families, retirees, service-connected disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop for essential BE FIT 360 gear in Exchange stores. Honorably discharged Veterans can shop the assortment at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets to learn more about the shopping benefit.



Authorized Exchange shoppers can also visit the BE FIT 360 page on the Exchange’s online community Hub for workout tips and more information.



Facebook-friendly version: Kick-start your 2023 fitness resolutions with the latest name-brand activewear, accessories and more from @shopmyexchange. Military shoppers can find essential BE FIT 360 gear at military-exclusive prices, always tax-free in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2iN.





-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange