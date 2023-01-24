SCSTC Creates Training Videos to Ensure Mission Readiness

SAN DIEGO – Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) is focused on delivering the right training at the right time in the right way so Sailors are ready to operate their equipment across the spectrum of operations. In our mission to mold Sailors into Combat Systems Warfighters who are prepared to fight, win and return home safely, it is imperative as a global training organization that Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) employs the most effective means available to train Sailors into skilled combat-ready warfighters who are both competent and confident. Sometimes that solution is found in a new high fidelity training system and at other times, it is simply adjusting the way we deliver or revisit training for our Sailors. Recently, Sailors at SCSTC San Diego executed a successful, low cost RRL training initiative to provide Micro Miniature-Module Test and Repair (2M-MTR) technicians the opportunity to refresh themselves on proper procedures, tools, skills, and techniques needed to support repair efforts while at sea.



2M training is important to mission readiness as it provides the ability for sustained operations. Sailors who complete this training possess the skills needed to troubleshoot and repair in-house items at a fraction of the replacement cost through available means via the Navy Stock System, or other sources that would otherwise have extended lead times.



Many assume that electronic technicians (ET) are the only Sailors who participate in 2M-MTR training. However, SCSTC San Diego provides training to a large selection of surface and aviation ratings as well as to the Marine Corps, Coast Guard, civilians, and international partners.



“Our goal is to equip the fleet with a confident, knowledgeable, and skilled technician ready to take on the most challenging repair efforts and be successful,” explained Lt. Michael Farley, department head, SCSTC San Diego Learning SD.



To provide the most relevant training to the fleet and enforce learning standards across the globe to ensure mission readiness at a reduced cost, SCSTC’s Electronics Technician Rating Lead Chief Donald Pankau requested the creation of YouTube-like 2M technical training videos.



“The videos are not designed to replace the need for formal training,” explained Pankau. “The formal training remains the sole process for technician certification. However, the videos provide technicians with a classroom and lab style breakdown of the process to help maintain vital skills. The goal is to refresh and maintain technicians at the highest level proficiency by the most available means. The availability of the videos will support day-to-day operations with a ready source of onboard self-training. Additionally, with technicians required to recertify every 18 months, these videos will establish an effective process with reduced requalification timelines.”



SCSTC San Diego Instructors, Electronics Technician 1st Class Nicolas Bonamico and Sonar Technician Surface 1st Class Aaron Greeninger, produced the videos.



“The videos illustrate the approved repair procedures, as provided by the 2M manual, in a streamlined, step-by-step process,” explained Bonamico. “Technicians have the ability to pause, rewind, and view a given section multiple times.”



The first video was approved for release and is available on permitted Navy online platforms including SharePoint, which is assessable to anyone in the fleet who has a SharePoint account. Link: https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/USFF-SCSTC/COPs/SitePages/2M-COP.aspx



“These videos will be a major win for the waterfront,” said Greeninger. “RRL is about creating more proficient and technically capable Sailors and today’s young warfighter is very familiar and comfortable with this type of learning tool. As a domain, we will continue to achieve every effort that ensures our Sailors are ready to execute the mission, whenever and wherever called.”



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin. SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



For information about Surface Combat Systems Training Command, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/SCSTC



Visit SCSTC on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceCombatSystemsTrainingCommand

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:43 Story ID: 437146 Location: CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCSTC Creates Training Videos to Ensure Mission Readiness, by Kimberly Lansdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.