Keesler tax resources for 2022

Whether you are filing for the first time, or need

assistance, there are resources available at Keesler.



The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), located at the Military and Family Readiness

area inside the Levitow Training Support Facility, is Keesler’s most encouraged program for

basic filings and for individuals in technical training.

The VITA operates on a first come, first serve basis and offers free tax assistance to active duty,

guard, reservists, DoD civilians, and retirees.

“The volunteers who work the program are dedicated to helping clients,” said Violet Brantley,

VITA volunteer. “We enjoy helping others understand the tax system and getting the most back

on their returns within the boundaries of the tax code.”

In 2021 the VITA program completed over 580 free tax returns, equating to a collective $58,000

in savings. Any clients using the program must bring in their tax and investment documents, an

identification card and direct deposit information.



The VITA program is open until April 18. and the hours of operation are:

Monday: 1630-1900

Tuesday: 0900-1400; 1730-1900

Thursday: 0800-1400; 1730-1900

Non-Training Fridays: 0900-1500

Sunday: 1200-1600



For tax questions call: (228) 377-3027

To confirm volunteers at M&FRC call: (228) 377-0155



Additional resources available this tax season include:



Understanding Taxes Class - The Office of Financial Readiness and Military & Family

Readiness are presenting a class for active duty, reservist, guard and spouses to strengthen

understanding of tax terminology, go over the IRS Form 1040 and learn what information is

needed to complete your tax return.

Register by Feb 6. Class starts Feb 8. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 108A at the Sablich

Center.

For questions contact: (228) 213-0172 or PFC.Keesler.usaf@zeiders.com



Military OneSource MilTax - Military OneSource's tax service provides military members,

veterans and their families online software to electronically file a federal tax return and up to

three state tax returns for free, regardless of income.



IRS Free File - Allows taxpayers to file for free for those making $69,000 or less and grants free

access to name-brand software offered through a partnership between the IRS and leading tax

software providers. Some of these providers offer free federal and free state return preparation

and electronic filing. For active-duty military and their spouses, Free File has a special offer.

Individuals and their families who meet the income limitation may choose from any of nine

companies without regard to additional eligibility requirements.

For more information on Free File check out https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-filing-tips-for-

military-service-members-and-veterans

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023