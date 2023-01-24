Keesler tax resources for 2022

Whether you are filing for the first time, or need
assistance, there are resources available at Keesler.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), located at the Military and Family Readiness
area inside the Levitow Training Support Facility, is Keesler’s most encouraged program for
basic filings and for individuals in technical training.
The VITA operates on a first come, first serve basis and offers free tax assistance to active duty,
guard, reservists, DoD civilians, and retirees.
“The volunteers who work the program are dedicated to helping clients,” said Violet Brantley,
VITA volunteer. “We enjoy helping others understand the tax system and getting the most back
on their returns within the boundaries of the tax code.”
In 2021 the VITA program completed over 580 free tax returns, equating to a collective $58,000
in savings. Any clients using the program must bring in their tax and investment documents, an
identification card and direct deposit information.
The VITA program is open until April 18. and the hours of operation are:
Monday: 1630-1900
Tuesday: 0900-1400; 1730-1900
Thursday: 0800-1400; 1730-1900
Non-Training Fridays: 0900-1500
Sunday: 1200-1600
For tax questions call: (228) 377-3027
To confirm volunteers at M&FRC call: (228) 377-0155
Additional resources available this tax season include:
Understanding Taxes Class - The Office of Financial Readiness and Military & Family
Readiness are presenting a class for active duty, reservist, guard and spouses to strengthen
understanding of tax terminology, go over the IRS Form 1040 and learn what information is
needed to complete your tax return.
Register by Feb 6. Class starts Feb 8. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 108A at the Sablich
Center.
For questions contact: (228) 213-0172 or PFC.Keesler.usaf@zeiders.com
Military OneSource MilTax - Military OneSource's tax service provides military members,
veterans and their families online software to electronically file a federal tax return and up to
three state tax returns for free, regardless of income.
IRS Free File - Allows taxpayers to file for free for those making $69,000 or less and grants free
access to name-brand software offered through a partnership between the IRS and leading tax
software providers. Some of these providers offer free federal and free state return preparation
and electronic filing. For active-duty military and their spouses, Free File has a special offer.
Individuals and their families who meet the income limitation may choose from any of nine
companies without regard to additional eligibility requirements.
For more information on Free File check out https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-filing-tips-for-
military-service-members-and-veterans
