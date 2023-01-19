This infographic provides information about tax resources at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 19, 2023. The graphic was created to inform the Keesler community about their tax filing options before the nationwide April 18th deadline. (U.S Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7599434 VIRIN: 230119-F-NO318-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.4 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler tax resources for 2022, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.