Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler tax resources for 2022

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    This infographic provides information about tax resources at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 19, 2023. The graphic was created to inform the Keesler community about their tax filing options before the nationwide April 18th deadline. (U.S Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:27
    VIRIN: 230119-F-NO318-1002
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Taxes
    Keesler Air Force Base
    VITA
    A1C Trenten Walters
    tax resource

