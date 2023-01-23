Leadership from the 81st Readiness Division joined Soldiers, elected officials, community members, and friends today in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico to cut the ribbon on the Army’s newest $18.7 million Reserve Center.



This 30,077 square-feet, concrete reinforced, energy efficient facility boasts many features including office space, an assembly hall, physical fitness center, classrooms, recruit and retention office, family support office, and an allotted space for a future weapons simulator.



The new Reserve Center is replacing a more than sixty-year-old facility, which totaled less than 4,500 square feet.



“The construction and delivery of this magnificent new facility demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our amazing Soldiers and Army Civilians have the environment, conditions and tools to be mission ready,” said Brig. Gen. Eric Folkestad, 81st Readiness Division Deputy Commanding General. “The building is impressive, it is beautiful, but the real value of this building will be determined by the men and women who occupy the facility.”



The new Army Reserve Center has a 150-person compacity. It will be occupied by members from the 35th Expeditionary Signal Company and support other Army Reserve Soldiers throughout Puerto Rico.



The 81st Readiness Division has responsibility for base operations for Army Reserve units through the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, and is responsible for ensuring units and Soldiers are prepared to deploy and fight in multi-domain operations and meet current and future Combatant Commander Force requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:46 Story ID: 437072 Location: AGUADILLA, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center, by Lewis Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.