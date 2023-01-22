U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Eric Folkestad, Deputy Commanding General 81st Readiness Division cuts the ribbon during the official opening ceremony of the Aguadilla Army Reserve Center ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 22,2023 in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:58 Photo ID: 7599898 VIRIN: 230122-A-VK509-007 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.91 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center, by Lewis Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.