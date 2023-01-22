Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center

    PUERTO RICO

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Lewis Crosby 

    81st Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Eric Folkestad, Deputy Commanding General 81st Readiness Division cuts the ribbon during the official opening ceremony of the Aguadilla Army Reserve Center ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 22,2023 in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 7599898
    VIRIN: 230122-A-VK509-007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center, by Lewis Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Army Reserve Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT