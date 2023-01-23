Cyclone Division changes commanders

Photo By Sgt. Kelsea Cook | Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow, incoming 38th Infantry Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kelsea Cook | Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow, incoming 38th Infantry Division commander, passes the division flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Schuster, division command sergeant major, during a change of command ceremony at the Cyclone Division Armory in Indianapolis, Jan. 22, 2023. The passing of the colors indicate the trust and loyalty they will share leading the unit. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelsea Cook) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard's 38th Infantry Division, also known as the Cyclone Division, changed commanders in a ceremony on Sunday.



Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dan Degelow took the division's reins from Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, who had commanded the division since January 2021.



The Indiana National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles served as the reviewing officer of the ceremony, and in his speech, he praised the leaders for their experience and dedication to mission. He also thanked all division soldiers for their selfless service.



"Dan Degelow and Tim Thombleson represent to me the epitome of soldiers," said Lyles. "The 38th Infantry Division and the units aligned under the 38th stand strong to defend our freedom and our very democracy. This division represents what is great about America. The men and women that serve in this division represent the heart and soul of America. You put this uniform on for one reason, and that is to stand between good and evil. You are indeed what stands against tyranny. You stand against communism. You stand against totalitarianism. You stand against dictators that seek to invade sovereign nations."



Degelow, who has served in the military for more than 36 years, previously served as the division's deputy commanding general for sustainment to ensure personnel and logistical readiness across the division's nine brigades.



Degelow thanked his family, friends, peers and predecessors during his ceremony speech, and outlined his guidance as he steps into the commanding general role.



"It's only appropriate to share with you my clear and simple priorities, which are designed to continue to build the readiness of this division, those are retention, training, equipping and servant leadership," said Degelow. "Each soldier is a national treasure. We worked hard to train you, and we will work harder to keep you serving. We will do this with great training, soldiers want to do their jobs."



Likewise, Thombleson also thanked his family for their enduring support, his predecessors for their mentorship, and the division soldiers and noncommissioned officers for their professionalism and ability to complete their missions.



"There are two things that make the United States Army the best in the world," said Thombleson. "The first is the professionalism of our NCO corps, and the second, is our ability to extend operational reach through logistics."



Thombleson led the division through COVID-19 response missions and two warfighter exercises in 2021 and 2022. Warfighter exercises test soldiers in virtual battlefield scenarios so that they can coordinate and communicate in functional tasks such as command and control, movement and maneuver, intelligence, targeting processes, sustainment and protection.



For Thombleson's steadfast leadership of the 38th, he earned the Distinguished Service Medal. He will now move onto V Corps, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky and serve as a deputy commanding general.



Of the division's nine subordinate brigades, four are headquartered in Indiana, and comprise more than 8,000 citizen-soldiers who come from communities across the Hoosier State.



The 38th Infantry Division mans, trains and equips to defeat near peer adversaries and compete with regional adversaries below the threshold of war. The division is deployable for state and national missions in multidomain operating environments.



