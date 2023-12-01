Amphibious Squadron 3 Changes Command

Capt. Ryan Rogers relieved Capt. Hank Kim to become the commodore of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 3 during a ceremony held in the well deck aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego, Jan. 12.



Capt. Brian Quin, chief of staff, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, presided over the ceremony and presented Kim with a Legion of Merit before thanking the staff of CPR 3 for their hard work.



Kim assumed command of CPR 3 in April 2021. As commodore, he led the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) through the last leg of a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The ARG participated in Exercise Northern Edge 2021 in May 2021 before returning to San Diego.



He also participated in San Francisco Fleet Week in October 2021 and was hand-selected to serve as mission commander for Pacific Partnership 2022, the largest annual multi-national Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific. Kim and the more than 800 personnel embarked aboard USNS Mercy worked alongside host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships with regional partners and allies. The five-month mission included visits to Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines, and the Solomon Islands and partnerships with service members from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea, and Chile to accomplish four lines of effort: medical, HA/DR, engineering, and outreach.



Kim provided brief remarks then read his orders, followed by Rogers reading his orders to assume command until the disestablishment of CPR 3 later this year. In his remarks, Rogers, who is fleeting up from role as CPR 3 Chief Staff Officer, thanked Kim for his leadership and his excellent performance of duty while in command of CPR 3.



ESG 3 comprises four amphibious squadrons, 15 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As the deputy commander for amphibious and littoral warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, the ESG 3 commander also oversees Mine Countermeasures Group 3 and the 14 littoral combat ships and two subordinate divisions under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief and support to defense civil authorities, and expeditionary logistics.



