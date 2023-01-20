Tactical Training Group Atlantic Hosts Warfare Commanders Conference to Build Teamwork, Boost Readiness

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Dawn Stankus | Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4,...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Dawn Stankus | Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, provides welcoming remarks at a warfare commanders conference for CSG 2 leadership hosted by Tactical Training Group Atlantic. The two-week conference comprised of over 200 participants and is structured to build relationships across a strike group, as well as collectively discuss unit capabilities, command and control (C2), cross-warfare coordination and pre-planned responses. see less | View Image Page

Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL) hosted a warfare commanders conference for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 leadership from Jan. 9 to 20.



The two-week conference comprised of over 200 participants and is structured to build relationships across a strike group, as well as collectively discuss unit capabilities, command and control (C2), cross-warfare coordination and pre-planned responses.



On Jan. 9, Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, CSG 4, provided welcoming remarks to emphasize the importance of building relationships and a “team of teams” mentality.



“This conference provides a forum for the Carrier Strike Group 2 team to build relationships and establish trust,” said Czerewko. “When the time comes, my staff at Carrier Strike Group 4 will assess your strike group’s ability to work cohesively which will result in you all becoming the most capable force for deterrence – and in combat, to win … decisively.”



At the conclusion of the conference, Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, CSG 2, stressed how the structure of the conference helped facilitate needed dialogue, and established a platform to ensure seamless integration and collective understanding across all warfare areas.



“Demanding training is essential to ensure proficiency and readiness,” said Miguez. “Carrier Strike Group 4 and Tactical Training Group Atlantic equip strike groups with the necessary tools for success in the pre-deployment stages. This conference allowed my team to take a pause and think about the operational environment. We were able to collaborate and take time to develop a battle rhythm, to begin shaping procedures, and to identify action items necessary to make us even more lethal and ready.”



Capt. Shawn “Opie” Bailey, commanding officer, TTGL, describes the warfare commanders conference as an essential tool for commanders that helps focus their teams for the intricate missions and requirements ahead.



“A warfare commanders conference often occurs a couple times a year and it is something that Tactical Training Group Atlantic takes pride in organizing and executing,” said Bailey. “This really is a mentorship opportunity and institutes a supportive learning environment for training audiences.”



TTGL is a center of excellence for strike group training and hosts joint-based practice platforms that provide a “one stop gouge” for strike group staffs and individual units to use in preparation for and throughout pre-deployment training and deployed operations. These best practices are based on observation, feedback, and lessons learned garnered from strike groups, the Navy Lessons Learned database, liaison with forward deployed fleet staffs, and inputs from throughout the fleet training domain, CSG 4 and CSG 15, tactical training groups, and expeditionary warfare training groups.



CSG 4 is a team that consists of experienced Sailors, Marines, government civilians and reservists, who mentor, train and assess U.S. 2nd Fleet combat forces to forward-deploy in support and defense of national interests. CSG 4’s experts shape the readiness of U.S. 2nd Fleet Carrier Strike Groups (CSG), Expeditionary Strike Groups (ESG), Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARG) and independent deploying ships through live, at-sea and synthetic training, as well as academic instruction. Along with its subordinate commands, TTGL and Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGL), CSG 4 prepares every Atlantic-based CSG, ARG and independent deployer for sustained forward-deployed high-tempo operations.