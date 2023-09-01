Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, provides welcoming remarks at a warfare commanders conference for CSG 2 leadership hosted by Tactical Training Group Atlantic. The two-week conference comprised of over 200 participants and is structured to build relationships across a strike group, as well as collectively discuss unit capabilities, command and control (C2), cross-warfare coordination and pre-planned responses.
This work, Tactical Training Group Atlantic Hosts Warfare Commanders Conference for Carrier Strike Group 2, by LCDR Dawn Stankus
Tactical Training Group Atlantic Hosts Warfare Commanders Conference to Build Teamwork, Boost Readiness
