    Tactical Training Group Atlantic Hosts Warfare Commanders Conference for Carrier Strike Group 2

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Dawn Stankus 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, provides welcoming remarks at a warfare commanders conference for CSG 2 leadership hosted by Tactical Training Group Atlantic. The two-week conference comprised of over 200 participants and is structured to build relationships across a strike group, as well as collectively discuss unit capabilities, command and control (C2), cross-warfare coordination and pre-planned responses.

    Tactical Training Group Atlantic Hosts Warfare Commanders Conference to Build Teamwork, Boost Readiness

