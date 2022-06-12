NTAG Atlanta Recruiter Stays True To Her Passion

(Dec. 6, 2022) SMYRNA, Ga. - Like most jobs, the military has its stressors. Fortunately, the U.S. Navy has support programs in place to help Sailors choose healthy outlets, which are key to relieving those stress factors. Because of mental and physical benefits, finding a hobby or healthy activity is encouraged during military service. In fact, the military has the Moral, Welfare and Recreation program dedicated to just that.



From her early youth, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Mink, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Atlanta, has used her favourite pastime to release stress and build her confidence. Mink, now 25, played soccer since she was five-years-old. She competed her entire life until she made, the life-altering decision, to join the Navy. Mink said she felt like boot camp and the military lifestyle built on her team comradery and gave her competitive attitude a place to fit in.



Soccer means more to Mink than a healthy way to blow off steam. The sport taught her life-lessons, which helped her succeed in both her personal and professional life as a Sailor.

Following basic training and rate-training school for Operations Specialist, Mink checked aboard her first duty station as a Seaman Apprentice aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in Norfolk, Virginia. Within a few months of checking aboard, she started her first underway.

“I was 18-years-old when I joined and I didn’t know what to expect of my first deployment,” said Mink. “All I knew was, I had goals to earn qualifications and rank up [earn a promotion]. I knew my goals would be challenging, but I was eager to start off this adventure on the right foot.”



During her first two months underway an old passion presented itself, in a surprising place, aboard a U.S. warship in the middle of the ocean.



“I found out the ship had a soccer team,” said Mink. “They would practice during their off time and would compete with other ship’s teams to include allied ships in foreign ports!”



After a few practices, Mink became an official member of her ship’s intermural soccer team.



“It felt great to reconnect with my true passion,” said Mink. “I have a true love for the sport and it allows me to decompress and it grounds me at the same time. Over the years it has become a huge part of who I am and I believe it contributed to my successes during my first duty station.”



During Mink’s five year tour, she successfully earned all of her required work qualifications, including her Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and her Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist qualifications. She was also promoted three times, earning the rank of petty officer 2nd class.



“I’m so thankful for soccer and how it has impacted my life,” said Mink. “It has taught me to work hard and to always give my very best regardless of the adversity I may face or the obstacles I have to overcome. Through soccer, I’ve learned the importance of teamwork, communication and even leadership. These skills have directly translated into my military career as well.”



After completing her tour aboard the USS Truman, Mink was ready for the next challenge. She wanted to help others while also stepping out of her comfort zone. This led to her decision to become a recruiter.



“Recruiters are vital to the Navy’s mission,” said Mink. “They are often the first impression a civilian, candidate or future Sailor has of the Navy. It is a great responsibility to carry and I have made it my goal to provide guidance and to set the proper tone as a positive mentor from day one.”



Mink arrived at NTAG Atlanta in November of 2020, after completing recruiter training at Naval Orientation Recruiting Unit located at Naval Air Station Pensacola. With her tour goals set, she still had uncertainty about being able to continue to use her passion as a tool for her successes.



“Although soccer was not my first priority when I arrived, it was important to me,” said Mink. “I was a little nervous about finding a way to compete during my off time. Once I finally settled in and adjusted to the workload, I found a Facebook group for a league near my station in Hoover, Alabama. The season had already started so I only was able to play a few pick-up games, but this year I started as an official team member in October!”



Mink is now four games into her season in a league consisting of more than 180 players and eleven teams. Although she dedicates 3-4 hours a week to her passion, she is still able to achieve her professional goals. Since her arrival at NTAG Atlanta she has earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, has been named “Recruiter of the Month” for her command multiple times, and received Division 6 Recruiter of the Year 2022.



“I feel it is important to find a healthy work-life balance,” said Mink. “Staying in touch with yourself and your passions keeps you grounded. I would encourage anyone to have a healthy outlet to help them stay focused on their personal and professional goals.”



