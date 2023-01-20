Dülmen Tower Barracks Town Hall Summary, Jan. 19, 2023

Photo By Julie Piron | Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the 470th Air Base Squadron brief...... read more read more Photo By Julie Piron | Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the 470th Air Base Squadron brief during a Town Hall at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, Jan. 19, 2023. During the event, representatives highlighted updates to key support services and answered questions from community members. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs. see less | View Image Page

Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany – Senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux held a town hall at Dülmen Tower Barracks on Jan. 19, 2023.



USAG Benelux Commander Col. Lindsay R. Matthews and Dülmen Tower Barracks Site Manager Daniel Jones hosted the event alongside representatives from multiple USAG Benelux directorates, TRICARE and the 470th Air Base Squadron at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany.



In addition to answering questions from the audience, representatives highlighted key support services and updates for the installation.



Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) Comment System



Dülmen Tower Barracks recently initiated the ICE comment system for select services on the installation.



ICE is a Department of Defense (DoD)-wide tool that collects feedback on installation services through customer-submitted “comment cards.” The system is designed to improve customer support by allowing managers to monitor the satisfaction levels of their provided services through customer reports, comments, and suggestions.



Customers who wish to submit a comment card can choose to do so anonymously, or can request a response to their feedback by including their name and contact information.



Comment cards for Dülmen Tower Barracks can be submitted online though the ICE website for the following services: Provost Marshall Office, Housing Services and the Site Manager. The system is also available for services at other USAG Benelux locations, with a full list located on the website.



Postal Service Operations



Mail delivery and U.S. Postal Service Click-N-Ship collection services for Dülmen Tower Barracks are currently provided every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. through the Postal Services Center at USAG Benelux-Brunssum, the Netherlands. The USAG Benelux-Brunssum team can also be contacted throughout the week for postal information, assistance, in- and out-processing support and to register to receive package delivery notifications.



The garrison is currently looking into ways to expand postal services for Dülmen community members, with the long-term goal of establishing an on-site Postal Service Center.



Information on international and military shipping requirements, as well as contact information for the USAG Benelux-Brunssum Postal Services Center, can be found on the garrison website.



Vehicle Registration Services



On Oct. 1, 2022, Vehicle Registration support for Dülmen Tower Barracks transitioned from Sembach Kaserne to Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base. Run by the 470th Air Base Squadron, the office handles driver’s licenses, initial vehicle registrations, renewals/updates, vehicle de-registration and transit/shipping license plates.



All appointments (to include turning in German license plates) must be completed in person.



In order to help ensure a smooth appointment, the Vehicle Registration Office provides the following recommendations:



- When requesting a driver’s license, wait at least 48 hours after completing all required Army JKO “Driving in Germany” exams to make sure the results have populated in the system



- Bring original paper copies of all forms



- Make sure to bring proof of German automobile insurance – either a double white insurance card (“Deckungskarte”) or an electronic transmission from the insurance company showing coverage



- If moving from another European location, make sure vehicles are properly de-registered from the previous installation



- Be aware of vehicle registration limits:



- Single/Unaccompanied personnel are limited to two Privately Owned Vehicles and one Recreational vehicle



- Married/Accompanied personnel are limited to three Privately Owned Vehicles and two Recreational vehicles



The 470th Air Base Squadron Vehicle Registration Office can be contacted by phone at DSN: 314-458-4476 or Commercial: +49 (0) 2451-9151-4476.



Army Family Action Plan (AFAP)



AFAP is designed to identify and elevate quality-of-life issues to senior leaders for action and resolution. Submissions can range from localized garrison matters to issues that affect the wider Army and DoD population.



Over 560 issues have been solved through AFAP since the program’s inception in 1983. Some examples of suggestions implemented Army-wide include Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (B.O.S.S.), School Liaison Officers and the DoD Thrift Savings Plan retirement program.



AFAP issues can be submitted online through the Army’s Issue Management System. More information and assistance with formatting AFAP issues is available through the garrison’s Army Community Service offices.



TRICARE Overseas Program



Since there is no U.S. Medical Treatment Facility within 40 miles of Dülmen Tower Barracks, TRICARE beneficiaries at the installation fall under the Münster TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas location for medical services. Primary administrative support for TRICARE Remote locations, to include enrollments and medical care authorizations, falls under International SOS.



Service members looking to receive non-emergency medical care should contact International SOS for an authorization and assistance in locating a local service provider. Authorizations are not necessary for emergency care, however the International SOS should be contacted as soon as possible to facilitate payments and follow-up support.



TRICARE beneficiaries in the Dülmen Tower Barracks/Münster area can use local pharmacies to fill medication subscriptions. In order to receive reimbursement for the medication, the beneficiary must submit a claim the online TRICARE claims portal.



Dental care for Active-Duty service members and Families stationed overseas is supplied through United Concordia. Service members looking to receive non-emergency dental services are required to have an Appointment Control Number before seeking non-emergency care, and should contact United Concordia at +1 866-984-2337 or on their website.



TRICARE Overseas and International SOS provides language assistance and translation assistance for beneficiaries. Language assistance can be provided in real-time for appointments by contacting the Overseas Program Regional Direct/International SOS customer service center at +44 (0) 20-8762-8384. International SOS can also translate medical records prior to uploading them into the TRICARE beneficiary’s health record.



U.S. personnel using host nation providers should be aware that the medical care offered may vary slightly from the U.S. due to language and cultural differences. Common differences can include facility infrastructure, heath car staff roles/responsibilities, pain management options, child vaccination schedules and labor and delivery care.



TRICARE Overseas beneficiaries who experience payment issues or have concerns about the quality of their medical care can submit a complaint to the TRICARE and International SOS by emailing TOPGlobalQualityAssu@internationalsos.com.



To enroll in the TRICARE Prime Remote program, beneficiaries can contact the TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Direct service center. More information on the TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas program and International SOS can be found on the TRICARE Overseas website or through the MyCare Overseas app.



Dülmen community members can also reach out to their installation’s TRICARE points-of-contact for assistance.



Questions



U.S. Postal Service mailing boxes are only available on Dülmen Tower Barracks during mail pick-up hours once a week. Is there any way to provide boxes for Dülmen community members to use outside of those hours?



USAG Benelux Postal Operations will look into options to provide mailing boxes when a Postal Service representative isn’t present. Additionally, Dülmen community members who need multiple boxes can contact the USAG-Benelux Brunssum Postal Services Center to have some set aside for personal pick-up during the next mail delivery date.



What is the process for letter mail delivery at Dülmen Tower Barracks?



Along with packages, letter mail is delivered to the installation every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. If an individual doesn’t pick up mail during that time, it has to be returned to the USAG Benelux-Brunssum Postal Services Center.



In order to reduce the amount of mail being returned, Dülmen community members are encouraged to notify the Postal Service Center if they will be TDY or on leave. Members can also register their email address to receive notifications when packages are available for pick-up.



Is there a postal scale available for Dülmen Tower Barracks community members to use?



There is a postal scale available on Dülmen Tower Barracks during the weekly mail pick-up hours. A laptop and printer are also available during this time for Dülmen community members who are unable to print Click-N-Ship labels at home.



Can Dülmen Tower Barracks community members still register cars or pick up license plates through the vehicle registration office at Sembach Kaserne?



Vehicle registration support is still available at Sembach Kaserne, however they request that you work through the Vehicle Registration Office at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base first.



Is there a list of TRICARE providers in the area that can be given to Dülmen community members?



Prior authorization is required to use medical providers in the area, so unfortunately TRICARE is not able to provide a list for Dülmen community members to contact the providers directly. TRICARE beneficiaries who need medical care should instead contact International SOS to receive an authorization for a local provider.



Are there any TRICARE network providers for the Dülmen Tower Barracks/Münster area? If not, is there a way to establish network providers in the area?



All TRICARE providers in the Dülmen Tower Barracks/Münster area are considered non-network participating providers. This means the provider agrees to provide cash-less, claim-less service for TRICARE beneficiaries, however has not accepted a full TRICARE contract. Non-network participating providers will not appear when searching for service on the TRICARE Overseas website or the MyCare Overseas app.



International SOS is tasked with establishing local fully contracted network providers whenever possible, however the process depends on the willingness of local medical services to accept the full contract. Non-network participating providers are still required to meet TRICARE’s quality standards for medical care.