Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dülmen Town Hall

    Dülmen Town Hall

    DüLMEN, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Julie Piron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the 470th Air Base Squadron brief during a Town Hall at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, Jan. 19, 2023. During the event, representatives highlighted updates to key support services and answered questions from community members. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 7594848
    VIRIN: 230119-A-LM654-509
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 373.29 KB
    Location: DüLMEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dülmen Town Hall, by Julie Piron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    D&uuml;lmen Tower Barracks Town Hall Summary, Jan. 19, 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    town-hall
    stronger-together
    dülmen
    usag-benelux
    armynewswire
    dülmen-tower-barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT