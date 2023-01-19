Representatives from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the 470th Air Base Squadron brief during a Town Hall at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany, Jan. 19, 2023. During the event, representatives highlighted updates to key support services and answered questions from community members. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7594848
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-LM654-509
|Resolution:
|1920x1440
|Size:
|373.29 KB
|Location:
|DüLMEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dülmen Town Hall, by Julie Piron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dülmen Tower Barracks Town Hall Summary, Jan. 19, 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT