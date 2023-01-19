Public workshop set for Center Hill Lake Shoreline Management Plan update

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Center Hill Lake Resource...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Center Hill Lake Resource Management Office is holding a public workshop for its shoreline management plan update 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2003, at the DeKalb County Community Complex in Smithville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 19, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Center Hill Lake Resource Management Office is holding a public workshop for its shoreline management plan update 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2003, at the DeKalb County Community Complex in Smithville, Tennessee.



The purpose of this workshop is to provide stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to propose improvements to the current 2016 Shoreline Management Plan.



Center Hill Resource Management Biologist Gary Bruce said that due to the increased development surrounding Center Hill Lake, along with the high demand for recreational opportunities, the frequency of unauthorized uses of public property is increasing and effective implementation of the shoreline management plan is more important now than ever before.



Proposed updates to the plan include changes to improved access for existing grandfathered docks, along with other minor changes that clarify the intent and purpose of the shoreline management plan.



A draft copy of the Shoreline Management Plan is posted on the Center Hill Lake website at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/Center-Hill-Lake/ and copies are being made available for review at the workshop.



Written comments and requests are accepted at the workshops or can be mailed to the Center Hill Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 158 Resource Lane, Lancaster, TN 38569. All mailed comments and requests must be received by the Resource Manager no later than Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to be considered.



The DeKalb County Community Complex is located at 712 S. Congress Blvd., in Smithville, Tennessee. Call the Center Hill Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125 for more information about the public workshop and shoreline management plan update.



(For news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District go to the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorpss. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.)



Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district. #Jobs #Contracting