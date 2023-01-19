NTAG Portland Executive Officer Bill Kozlowski Bio

Commander Kozlowski is a native of Detroit, Michigan, and was commissioned after graduating from the University of Michigan in April 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Upon completing his initial training, he reported to VAW-123 in Norfolk, Virginia. While assigned to the “Screwtops” he deployed aboard USS ENTERPRISE (CVN 65) in support of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM and OPERATION NEW DAWN . He served as Avionics Division Officer, Assistant Operations Officer, and the NFO Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) Officer.

He is Naval Flight Officer (NFO) and earned his wings of gold at VAW-120 on 25 July 2008.

Kozlowski reported to VAW-120 in January 2012 to instruct replacement NFOs and served with the “Greyhawks” until August 2014 as Legal Officer, NFO NATOPS Officer, and E-2D NFO Training Officer.

He served as Command and Control Operations Officer, and Assistant Operations Officer for Carrier Air Wing SEVEN (CVW-7) “Freedom Fighters” from August 2014 through November 2016. and was deployed aboard USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75) in support of OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

He was the Department Head and E-2C/E-2D Instructor NFO for Airborne Command & Control Squadron ONE TWO ZERO (VAW-120). He served as E-2D Training Officer, Administrative Officer, and Standardization Officer. While at VAW-120, he completed an Individual Augmentee deployment in support of United States Central Command.

His most recent assignment was Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Cincinnati.

Commander Kozlowski’s personal decorations include the Strike Flight Air Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (5 awards), and Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He has accumulated over 1000 flight hours and qualified as a Combat Information Center Officer (CICO) in both the E-2C Hawkeye and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. He completed his Master of Business Administration at Saint Leo University in 2016. He is supported by his loving wife Erin and children Jocelyn, Eleanor, and Steven.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023