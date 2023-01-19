USNCC President Visits Navy Recruit Training Command as Reviewing Officer

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., of the United States Naval Community College,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., of the United States Naval Community College, right, presents a plaque to one of the honor graduates during a graduation ceremony at Navy Recruit Training Command on January 13, 2023. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — U.S. Naval Community College's president visited Navy Recruit Training Command January 13, 2023.



President Rand R. Cosentino, Ed.D., served as the reviewing officer for the graduation ceremony of 546 Sailors at the Navy’s only boot camp.



“I extend my congratulations to the new Sailors and their families on this momentous achievement. It was great to interact with the future of the Navy and see how we train our Sailors to be ready for any challenge,” said Cosentino. "Understanding the psychology behind the training has helped our service develop the kind of resilient naval warfighter that empowers our nation to be ready for anything."



During the visit, Cosentino toured the different areas of RTC, including meals with recruits at the barracks, conditioning at physical fitness areas, teamwork development at damage control training areas, and the culminating battle stations event before speaking at the graduation ceremony.



“Our Sailors go through an intense and effective 10-week training process to prepare physically and mentally for their career in the Navy," said USNCC’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley. "The skills they learn going through this training and their following training at A-school prepare them to be successful in an educational environment like USNCC."



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.