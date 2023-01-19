President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., of the U.S. Naval Community College, visits Recruit Training Command as the reviewing officer of the graduating Sailors. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871110
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-YC738-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109414657
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNCC President Visits Navy Recruit Training Command as Reviewing Officer, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNCC President Visits Navy Recruit Training Command as Reviewing Officer
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT