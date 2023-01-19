Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC President Visits Navy Recruit Training Command as Reviewing Officer

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., of the U.S. Naval Community College, visits Recruit Training Command as the reviewing officer of the graduating Sailors. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 13:07
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

