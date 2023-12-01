Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Recognizes Scott Legge as the Senior Civilian of the Year, Administrative)

Photo By Harvey Duze | Scott Legge shows the plaque he received for earning Walter Reed National Military...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | Scott Legge shows the plaque he received for earning Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year, Administrative, awarded to him in January. (Photograph by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

Bethesda, Maryland (January 12, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) announced Scott Legge as the 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year (CoY) – Administrative. Legge serves as Hospital Operations security manager at WRNMMC.

“The [CoY] award honors employees whose dedication, competence, and exemplary performance increase WRNMMC’s efficiency, enhances agency pride, and increases employee morale,” according to Ivan Jones, Civilian Awards Program manager at WRNMMC.

Legge’s nomination for award reads that he “proudly serves internal and external customers and is the face of WRNMMC as the head of operations and occasionally acting director of administration (DFA).” The nomination also states he was instrumental in increasing patient transporters at WRNMMC from 23 to 42, 24 hours a day.

The nomination adds, “Mr. Legge tirelessly works to form effective teams within the hospital and on Naval Support Activity Bethesda. He leads a multi-disciplinary team identifying strategies to foster communication and enhance safety between WRNMMC staff and NSAB police.”

Legge also co-chairs both the Anti-Terrorism and Threat Working groups for NSAB, in addition to co-chairing the Code Gray A3 project sponsored by Quality and Safety. He is also the primary coordinator with the U.S. Secret Service for all VIP visits to WRNMMC. In addition, the Defense Health Agency hand selected him to spearhead coordination between U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DHA in establishing security protocols via an AI for the entire enterprise, which includes more than 450 military treatment facilities.

He obtained approval from DHA for the purchase of a new standalone security network for new buildings, and he received the support of the hospital board of directors to get armored vests and 16 hours of specialized training to improve the safety and security of hospital staff providing emergency support.

“A true team player, Mr. Legge is involved in numerous working groups, supports VIP missions and is laser focused on making WRNMMC a safe and secure place for staff, patients and visitors,” the nomination stated.