Scott Legge shows the plaque he received for earning Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 2022 Senior Civilian of the Year, Administrative, awarded to him in January. (Photograph by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7593658
|VIRIN:
|230111-D-VU957-1002
|Resolution:
|2700x3600
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Recognizes Scott Legge as the Senior Civilian of the Year (Administrative), by Harvey Duze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Recognizes Scott Legge as the Senior Civilian of the Year, Administrative)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT