    Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – In an effort spearheaded by the 8th Fighter Wing chapel team, 24 Wolf Pack members took time to deliver approximately two thousand coal bricks to local homes in nearby Gunsan City, Jan. 14, 2023.

    “Many of the homes are older and still use [coal] to warm their homes,” said Tech. Sgt. Dwayne Walker, 8th FW NCO in charge of chapel resources.

    Earlier this season, Kunsan experienced cold windchills and received more than 15 inches of snow, so service members know the importance of staying warm in the Winter. The chapel worked with a local Gunsan City organization who collectively distributes coal weekly to members of the community during the freezing months to execute the volunteer event.

    “The locals were very grateful that people who are financially in need were provided coals for free,” said Joyce Seo, 8th FW pianist and event co-coordinator.

    Many people live in traditional residences and may not always have the ability to commit the time and money needed to renovate their homes with new heating systems. So, coal remains the primary method of distributing heat in their dwellings.

    “It's events like the coal run, that establishes healthy relationships between our coalition and host nation. We have an opportunity to communicate to them ‘we're here to accomplish our mission, but also to help the community and the economy.’ The US is here to support this nation,” Walker said.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 20:06
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
