Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation

    Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Fighter Wing Airman grabs a coal brick during a community coal run in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2023. Many Gunsan homes are traditional and use coal as the primary source of heat to keep warm during the Winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy D. Dischinat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 7592739
    VIRIN: 230114-F-YO204-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    community
    Coal Run
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT