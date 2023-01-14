An 8th Fighter Wing Airman grabs a coal brick during a community coal run in Gunsan City, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2023. Many Gunsan homes are traditional and use coal as the primary source of heat to keep warm during the Winter season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy D. Dischinat)
This work, Kunsan cares for community, conducts coal operation, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
