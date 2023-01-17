158FW to Conduct Night Flying Operations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, takes off on a night flying operation at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 23, 2020. Pilots assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Jana Somero) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20 and from Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27 with two takeoff and landing periods scheduled between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.



“Night flying is a critical component of our mission, and this training ensures that our aircrews are fully prepared to operate in all conditions,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our community.”



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct training in day and nighttime conditions to accomplish federal training requirements and sustain the skills necessary to accomplish the variety of missions assigned to the Air Force’s cornerstone fighter, the F-35.



Information about the F-35 flying schedule, efforts to balance the impact on the communities and additional information is available at www.vtguard.com/f35. For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Capt. Mikel Arcovitch, (802) 338-3434, mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil