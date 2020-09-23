Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158FW to Conduct Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    158th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, takes off on a night flying operation at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 23, 2020. Pilots assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Jana Somero)

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Night Flying
    F35Vermont

