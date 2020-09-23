An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, takes off on a night flying operation at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 23, 2020. Pilots assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7590807
|VIRIN:
|200923-F-YU823-1007
|Resolution:
|4930x3081
|Size:
|618.88 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 158FW to Conduct Night Flying Operations, by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
158FW to Conduct Night Flying Operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT