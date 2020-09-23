An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, takes off on a night flying operation at the Vermont Air National Guard base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 23, 2020. Pilots assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Jana Somero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2020 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:41 Photo ID: 7590807 VIRIN: 200923-F-YU823-1007 Resolution: 4930x3081 Size: 618.88 KB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 158FW to Conduct Night Flying Operations, by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.