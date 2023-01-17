LRC Italy employee of the quarter who fondly remembers his uncle’s Army stories followed suit

Photo By Cameron Porter | Emanuele Cecchetto is a machinist and welder with Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Emanuele Cecchetto is a machinist and welder with Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s Installation Material Maintenance Activity. He was recently selected as LRC Italy’s Employee of the Quarter, junior-grade category, 1st Quarter, FY 2023. Pictured here, Cecchetto refurbishes entrenching tools at his workplace. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – As a young Italian boy, he used to listen to his uncle tell stories about working for the U.S. Army on post. Years later as an adult this was something he always remembered fondly and even considered for himself.



So when he was offered a job with Logistics Readiness Center Italy’s Installation Material Maintenance Activity, Emanuele Cecchetto was proud and excited. Now – recently selected as the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s LRC Italy Employee of the Quarter, junior-grade category, 1st Quarter, FY 2023 – Cecchetto’s pride and excitement has multiplied.



“I’m full of pride because of this nomination,” said Cecchetto, a machinist and welder with IMMA, LRC Italy. “It’s good to know that how I handle my work is appreciated by management. I take a lot of pride knowing that my work and I mean something, and I challenge my fellow employees to continue working hard because they are just as important.”



Cecchetto, who has worked with LRC Italy for about 13 years, primarily serves as a welder. He repairs, welds and fixes pretty much anything and everything, he said.



“For example, one of my latest jobs was installing aluminum shelving at the dining facility, and a few months ago I was working on a Humvee frame that was damaged in an accident,” Cecchetto said.



“It was an extensive job, but a full frame replacement would have cost the Army a lot of money so completing the repair myself was a big cost saving,” said Cecchetto. “This made me very satisfied and proud of my work.”



The 41-year-old husband and father of two said he’s currently pleased with his work environment and the people he works with, too.



“With new management, things are going well. We’ve bonded as a team, and that’s been wonderful. If it stays this way, that would be great,” he said.



Cecchetto, who is from Sovizzo just 15-minutes from Vicenza, said it’s always been a goal of his to work for the Army, ever since he heard those stories from his uncle.



“I know what it’s like to work off post, and here at LRC Italy on post my job satisfaction is so much higher,” Cecchetto said. “When it comes to the types and variety of jobs I do now, I would never have such opportunities and experiences outside of the U.S. Army.



The IMMA team at LRC Italy includes a supply shop, a service and repair shop, an allied trades shop which includes small arms repair, production control with safety and environmental, and the POV inspection station at Caserma Ederle. The IMMA team does maintenance on commercial and tactical vehicles, such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, Humvees, generators, cranes, tractors, street sweepers, trucks, vans, sedans and more. They also support the Caserma Ederle Fire Station by performing maintenance and repairs on their fire trucks and equipment.



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.