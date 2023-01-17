Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Air Base hosted Brig. Gen. William H. Kale, III, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, Jan. 17, 2023.

    During his visit, Kale met with wing leadership and engaged with Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron to discuss AFCEC's role in supporting the "Red Devil's" as they manage the facilities and infrastructure at Kunsan.

    AFCEC's mission is to provide responsive, flexible, full-spectrum installation engineering services through facility investment planning, environmental compliance and restoration, readiness and emergency management and much more.

