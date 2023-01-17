Kunsan Air Base hosted Brig. Gen. William H. Kale, III, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, Jan. 17, 2023.



During his visit, Kale met with wing leadership and engaged with Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron to discuss AFCEC's role in supporting the "Red Devil's" as they manage the facilities and infrastructure at Kunsan.



AFCEC's mission is to provide responsive, flexible, full-spectrum installation engineering services through facility investment planning, environmental compliance and restoration, readiness and emergency management and much more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 04:01 Story ID: 436803 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership, by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.