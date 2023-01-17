Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership

    AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. William H. Kale, III, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, is greeted by Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. AFCEC missions include facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, real property management and oversight, energy support, environmental compliance and restoration and readiness and emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7590611
    VIRIN: 230117-F-AP963-1001
    Resolution: 4331x3082
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership, by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Civil Engineer
    Red Devils
    AFCEC
    8 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT