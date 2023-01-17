Brig. Gen. William H. Kale, III, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) commander, is greeted by Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. AFCEC missions include facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, real property management and oversight, energy support, environmental compliance and restoration and readiness and emergency management. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)
AFCEC commander visits 8 CES, 8 FW leadership
