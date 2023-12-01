Meet the DRC

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Day breaks over Newport News Shipbuilding, and Sandra B. Webber, the Deployment Resiliency Counselor (DRC) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), starts her day ready to help Sailors.



Serving aboard since April 2022, Webber, a Dallas native, has supported Sailors who have needed help, those who have struggled, or those who just wanted somebody to talk to.

“Taking care of all the normal stresses of life is important, whether you’re deployed or on shore,” said Webber, “Anything that could give you a hard time, we’ll work on it and get you mission ready.”

Webber has been a licensed counselor since 2012 and holds a master’s degree in counseling. She saw across the opportunity to become a DRC, and was assigned to the ship.



“This was my chance to give back,” said Webber “It’s my chance to serve those who served us.”



In addition to serving in the shipyard, the DRC deploys with the command. She will participate in man overboard, general quarters, and other events as a part of the George Washington team.

“It’s good having a civilian on board, it gives another perspective out to sea when all you have is each other,” said Webber. “It’s not just Sailors talking to Sailors, and I feel that’s important for the command.”

Through collaboration in the DRC community Webber has even provided her services aboard other ships. “This ship has been unique being in the yards. With others entering the shipyard I can offer my experiences if anyone is struggling,” said Webber.



She also keeps in touch with other communities aboard the ship including the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team, Chaplains, and Medical.

“This year I want to involve myself more in MWR and get more events going for Sailors. I’ve seen a lot of changes in my time on board the ship,” said Webber. “Morale has increased exponentially and that is wonderful to see.”



Webber said she wants to provide Sailors, with a safe place to talk whenever they need.



“Be open to getting help,” said Webber. “If you don’t want to call it help, be open to just talking. No matter what you’re going through, it’s not better or worse than someone else’s, it’s yours.”

Webber looks forward to traveling and seeing the world with George Washington as it prepares to close out refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH).



George Washington is undergoing RCOH at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization.



